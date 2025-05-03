Sign up
Previous
289 / 365
Curious Calf
There are lots of newborn calves in the fields this time of the year. When we took a ride a few evenings ago this cute little one came right up to the fence to check us out! ☺️
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras #1
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st May 2025 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
cows
,
calves
,
livestock
,
montana
