290 / 365
Wonder What's Down Here...
I liked this photo of a swan with its head submerged feeding.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
swans
,
ponds
,
waterfowl
Christine Sztukowski
Breakfast, cute
May 5th, 2025
Chrissie
🤪😆
May 5th, 2025
