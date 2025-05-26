Previous
Memorial Day USA by bjywamer
292 / 365

Memorial Day USA

Seen in the cemetery just across the road from our church...

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are so very encouraging!
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact