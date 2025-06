Happy Bear...

Taken on June 6th at the International Chainsaw Carving competition in Ronan. This is a yearly event in which a friend of our competes. This cute bear is not one our friend did but is one of two at either end of a bench on display by another carver. Always fun to stop by and check out the amazing chainsaw creations.



