Previous
Coming In For A Landing... by bjywamer
298 / 365

Coming In For A Landing...

Just happened to snap this as this sparrow was approaching our feeder! Lol

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So cute, both feet in the air 😀
June 22nd, 2025  
Jenny ace
Oh wow, such a great moment to capture!
June 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great timing.
June 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact