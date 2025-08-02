Sign up
Previous
302 / 365
Sheepherder's Wagon
Haven't seen many of these locally... Years back my brother-in-law lived in one of these as he worked watching over sheep. Would love to see inside this tiny dwelling! 😊
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so appreciated!
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
montana
,
wagons
,
sheepherder
GaryW
Really neat to see! Would you like living in something this small?
August 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
@thewatersphotos
I could never do it with three animals, a husband, and all the eclectic art hanging on the walls of our present dwelling! LOL
August 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
@thewatersphotos
Forgot to also mention all my 📚! 🤣
August 2nd, 2025
GaryW
@bjywamer
I totally understand!!
August 2nd, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice
August 2nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice image
August 2nd, 2025
