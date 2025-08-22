Previous
Tall Plum Tree by bjywamer
Tall Plum Tree

For @ziggy77 Here is the first photo I took of the tree I posted in my Overflow album. I thought it seemed quite tall for a plum tree... I like the texture and twist of the trunk!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
22nd August 2025

Barb

@bjywamer
~*~ Jo ~*~
Yeah it's cutting interesting shapes. wonder if it has something to do with it's age and weather it catches strong winds. Great bark texture also
August 24th, 2025  
