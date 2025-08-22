Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
304 / 365
Tall Plum Tree
For
@ziggy77
Here is the first photo I took of the tree I posted in my Overflow album. I thought it seemed quite tall for a plum tree... I like the texture and twist of the trunk!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4369
photos
94
followers
109
following
83% complete
View this month »
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Latest from all albums
696
1600
1174
697
304
1601
1175
698
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras #1
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
22nd August 2025 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
trees
,
plums
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Yeah it's cutting interesting shapes. wonder if it has something to do with it's age and weather it catches strong winds. Great bark texture also
August 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close