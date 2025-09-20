Sign up
Previous
306 / 365
Horse #1
Seen on an impromptu evening drive on the Bench Road above our little community.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4403
photos
93
followers
110
following
Tags
animals
,
horses
,
equines
