Pheasant Hunting by bjywamer
Pheasant Hunting

I waited along the road until this hunter and his dog had passed me by so I could take this photo without his knowledge. While I waited I took several photos of the mountains in the distance, one of which I'll also post today. 😊
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Barb

@bjywamer
