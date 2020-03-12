Previous
Next
Refurbished! by bjywamer
4 / 365

Refurbished!

My woodworker husband just refurbished this cute beaver birdhouse (which he had built some years back), as it had weathered quite a bit. Now hung in a new location, we are hoping some little bird family will decide to take up residence. :-)
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise