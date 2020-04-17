Previous
Next
Pondering the Outside World... by bjywamer
17 / 365

Pondering the Outside World...

Now that warmer weather has arrived Jasmine likes to sit at the screen door and watch the birds which come to the feeder on our back deck. Just have to keep an eye on her so she doesn't leap onto the screen if a little birdie ventures too close. :-)
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Cute
April 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise