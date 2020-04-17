Sign up
Pondering the Outside World...
Now that warmer weather has arrived Jasmine likes to sit at the screen door and watch the birds which come to the feeder on our back deck. Just have to keep an eye on her so she doesn't leap onto the screen if a little birdie ventures too close. :-)
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
3
1
Extras # 2
NIKON D5600
17th April 2020 3:32pm
Tags
animals
pets
cats
amyK
ace
Cute
April 21st, 2020
