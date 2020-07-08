Previous
"My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose..." by bjywamer
"My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose..."

“My love is like a red, red rose
That's newly sprung in June:
My love is like the melody
That's sweetly played in tune."

For the rest of this poem by Robert Burns:

https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/135405-my-love-is-like-a-red-red-rose-that-s-newly

Have you guessed yet that I like poetry? :-)
Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
