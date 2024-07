Fireworks #1

Last night was my first attempt to capture fireworks with my Nikon.Several near neighbors were setting off fireworks from 9-11:30 p.m. Since it seemed useless to try to sleep I decided to try my hand at a new to me capture. This is the first one I'm posting; but my other albums (except for my main one) will have the remainder of those photos that I was reasonably satisfied with. Hope you'll take a look-see!



