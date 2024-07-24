Previous
Not A Pretty Photo... by bjywamer
113 / 365

Not A Pretty Photo...

This was not meant to be a pretty photo but more of a diary shot to remind me of the temperatures we have been having the month of July. No need to comment!
24th July 2024 24th Jul 24

Barb

Pat Knowles ace
We use centigrade these days but I’m not too young to remember when we used Fahrenheit ! It is very hot if I remember correctly.
July 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
@happypat Hot is almost an understatement when the temperatures soar above 100 F here. Thankfully, we are finally having a significantly cooler day here today...only 80 F. Probably the high for today, since it is already nearly 1 p.m.
July 25th, 2024  
