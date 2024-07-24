Sign up
Not A Pretty Photo...
This was not meant to be a pretty photo but more of a diary shot to remind me of the temperatures we have been having the month of July. No need to comment!
24th Jul 24
Pat Knowles
ace
We use centigrade these days but I’m not too young to remember when we used Fahrenheit ! It is very hot if I remember correctly.
July 25th, 2024
Barb
ace
@happypat
Hot is almost an understatement when the temperatures soar above 100 F here. Thankfully, we are finally having a significantly cooler day here today...only 80 F. Probably the high for today, since it is already nearly 1 p.m.
July 25th, 2024
