Rural Church In Kentucky

I decided to travel mainly rural roads enroute back to the airport in Louisville as my trip there came to an end. Kentucky's rolling hills are so photogenic and there are old barns everywhere that I had hoped to photograph. But, when traveling on the freeways there are no places to stop for a photo. So, I hoped I would have lots of opportunity for great photos as I traveled the rural roads. Guess what?! On narrow, two-lane roads with no shoulder there are rarely places to pull over, either! Finally did pull into several country church parking lots like this one.



