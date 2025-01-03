Sign up
125 / 365
Through A Snowy Truck Window...
These Christmas lights line the rail along the walkway down into our physical therapy clinic. Today it was dark enough, due to the snowfall, to actually see the colors of the lights.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Tags
snow
,
christmas
,
lights
