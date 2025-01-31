Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
126 / 365
Ice Pack Therapy
Very grateful for ice packs to help with the pain from my knee replacement surgery. Did really well in hospital but pain ramped up once back at home. Continued prayers appreciated!
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3851
photos
83
followers
103
following
34% complete
View this month »
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Latest from all albums
285
433
1404
1023
578
1405
286
126
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extras # 2
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
30th January 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
surgeries
,
ice packs
Annie-Sue
ace
Missed that this was going to happen! Pain isn't good - but then neither is too much pain medication. Hope the icepacks work and things settle - and you forge ahead with exercises and a return to full activity :-)
January 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close