Previous
Ice Pack Therapy by bjywamer
126 / 365

Ice Pack Therapy

Very grateful for ice packs to help with the pain from my knee replacement surgery. Did really well in hospital but pain ramped up once back at home. Continued prayers appreciated!
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
Missed that this was going to happen! Pain isn't good - but then neither is too much pain medication. Hope the icepacks work and things settle - and you forge ahead with exercises and a return to full activity :-)
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact