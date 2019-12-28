Sign up
Stuffing My Face!
This little thief of the peanuts we had put out for the blue jays didn't feel threatened at all. Of course, I was standing inside our sliding glass doors to get these shots! :-)
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Other Favs of Mine
NIKON D5600
28th December 2019 12:03pm
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
closeups
