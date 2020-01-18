Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
182 / 365
Worship the Light of the World...Jesus!
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
623
photos
28
followers
46
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Latest from all albums
157
280
158
181
281
159
182
282
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th January 2020 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candlelight
Hope D Jennings
ace
Beautiful
January 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close