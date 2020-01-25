Sign up
Am I Still Safe?
I had the pleasure of observing this cute little guy in our backyard tree for quite awhile this morning after he came to the feeder to check for peanuts.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th January 2020 10:20am
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
backyard
