Am I Still Safe? by bjywamer
188 / 365

Am I Still Safe?

I had the pleasure of observing this cute little guy in our backyard tree for quite awhile this morning after he came to the feeder to check for peanuts.
25th January 2020

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Photo Details

