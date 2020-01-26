Locked!

I have been wanting to explore what I am sure is a very small and probably old cemetery near our tiny community of Dixon, but the gate at the main road has always been locked. We saw it was open so drove up a very narrow dirt path expecting to see the cemetery around each bend. What we came to, however, was another locked gate. Disappointing, as many cemeteries I have explored elsewhere are fascinating and provide interesting photo ops. Hope I can learn whom to contact to get access later on. As we drove back down I could just barely glimpse the top of a metalwork monument. May have to hike up there if I can find a way past a barb wire fence!