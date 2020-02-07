Sign up
A Gaggle of Geese
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
682
photos
32
followers
52
following
55% complete
Views
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th February 2020 12:28pm
nature
,
geese
,
waterfowl
