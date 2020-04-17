Previous
Next
Butterfly House by bjywamer
264 / 365

Butterfly House

Latest creation by my woodworker hubby! Isn't it cute?
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This is adorable. You sure have a talented husband!
April 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise