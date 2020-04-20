Previous
LEGO Ship in a Bottle by bjywamer
LEGO Ship in a Bottle

Our grandson, Jordan, received this LEGO kit in February for his 13th birthday, and he was so proud to show it off to me today when we were at our son's home for a visit. I was properly impressed! :-)
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

