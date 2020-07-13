Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
331 / 365
Worthwhile Community Organization
This is what you take photos of when you are waiting outside the doctor's office for two hours while your husband is getting his followup with the surgeon. :-)
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1312
photos
57
followers
80
following
91% complete
View this month »
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Latest from all albums
76
77
117
333
440
118
334
441
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th July 2020 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vans
,
transportation
,
vehicles
,
organizations
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close