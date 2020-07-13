Previous
Next
Worthwhile Community Organization by bjywamer
331 / 365

Worthwhile Community Organization

This is what you take photos of when you are waiting outside the doctor's office for two hours while your husband is getting his followup with the surgeon. :-)
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise