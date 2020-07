New Family Member

Decided to keep one of the feral kitties. This one was the most mellow. Now she is a little fireball! lol Thankfully, the other furry family members have accepted her, despite her energetic and uninvited attempts to play with them. lol Still deciding on a name... When she mews it sounds like a little squeak, so she may end up being called Squeaker or Squeaky. Not entirely satisfied with that yet, though. :-) She is certainly livening up our household!