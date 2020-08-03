Sign up
Pink Hydrangea
Not a very clear photo, but I am excited that the hydrangea I bought in May in actually beginning to bloom.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
bushes
,
blossoms
