Previous
Next
Only a Few of Many!! by bjywamer
346 / 365

Only a Few of Many!!

Our four zucchini plants are literally overwhelming us with new zucchini to harvest daily! Thankful we can share them with a food program nearby! These are four of the 16 we currently will give away tomorrow. :-)
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise