Only a Few of Many!!
Our four zucchini plants are literally overwhelming us with new zucchini to harvest daily! Thankful we can share them with a food program nearby! These are four of the 16 we currently will give away tomorrow. :-)
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Tags
green
vegetables
garden
summer
harvest
