Bison Range View

This lake on the National Bison Range is visible from the highway we often travel to the town 11 miles away to do our grocery shopping. There is usually a fair number of waterfowl to be seen there. Nothing was there the day I took this. However, today (9/8) when we passed by there was a pair of trumpeter swans on the island in the middle and bison all around the shores of the lake. Did I have my camera? NO!!! Oh, well! lol