357 / 365
St. Pat's Hospital, Missoula, Montana
My husband had an MRI here to see what might be done to relive chronic and debilitating lower back pain. Results expected on Tuesday, the 22nd.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
1413
photos
59
followers
82
following
97% complete
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th September 2020 4:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
buildings
,
hospitals
