Memorial Arrangement by bjywamer
Photo 393

Memorial Arrangement

A dear friend who lost his wife recently due to heart complications following COVID gave this beautiful arrangement to us to remember her by.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
