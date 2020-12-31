Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 393
Memorial Arrangement
A dear friend who lost his wife recently due to heart complications following COVID gave this beautiful arrangement to us to remember her by.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1537
photos
53
followers
77
following
386
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
Tags
flowers
,
plants
