Heavenly Uplook!
Luke 21:28 (NKJV) Now when these things begin to happen, look up and lift up your heads, because your redemption draws near." Good news in these tumultuous times!
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Other Favs of Mine
NIKON D5600
6th January 2021 9:46am
sky
morning
clouds
