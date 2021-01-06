Previous
Heavenly Uplook! by bjywamer
Photo 395

Heavenly Uplook!

Luke 21:28 (NKJV) Now when these things begin to happen, look up and lift up your heads, because your redemption draws near." Good news in these tumultuous times!
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Barb

@bjywamer
