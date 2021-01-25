Previous
Next
A Piece of History... by bjywamer
Photo 403

A Piece of History...

25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot. It would be interesting to know the history
January 25th, 2021  
Barb ace
@bkbinthecity Thank you, and I agree! Maybe was someone's home at one time?
January 25th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Looks like one that should have been salvaged - lovely spot and nice size
January 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise