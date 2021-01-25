Sign up
Photo 403
A Piece of History...
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
3
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
1575
photos
54
followers
77
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th January 2021 10:53am
Tags
abandoned
,
structures
,
montana
,
buidings
bkb in the city
Nice shot. It would be interesting to know the history
January 25th, 2021
Barb
ace
@bkbinthecity
Thank you, and I agree! Maybe was someone's home at one time?
January 25th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Looks like one that should have been salvaged - lovely spot and nice size
January 26th, 2021
