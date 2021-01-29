Sign up
Photo 407
Miss Bitsy
Our "kitty" is now larger than her much older "sister", Jasmine. They finally seem to like each other and entertain us daily chasing one another and engaging in wrestling matches. :-)
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
1586
photos
56
followers
80
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th January 2021 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
cats
,
portraits
,
felines
,
kittens
gloria jones
ace
So sweet...great shot
January 30th, 2021
