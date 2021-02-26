Previous
More Train Graffiti by bjywamer
Photo 417

More Train Graffiti

These railroad cars have been sitting idle on tracks near us for some time now. They already had lots of graffiti before they were brought there to be stored (for how long, who knows?!!) It makes for some good photo ops,. tho'. :-)
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
