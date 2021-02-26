Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 417
More Train Graffiti
These railroad cars have been sitting idle on tracks near us for some time now. They already had lots of graffiti before they were brought there to be stored (for how long, who knows?!!) It makes for some good photo ops,. tho'. :-)
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th February 2021 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
railroad
,
graffiti
,
trains
