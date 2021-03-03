Sign up
Photo 420
St. Patrick's Hospital
Another view from the parking lot at St. Pat's Hospital in Missoula. When you are the one waiting in the vehicle while your hubby gets his final visit following surgery, you find things to photograph. LOL
3rd March 2021
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd March 2021 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
architecture
,
hospitals
