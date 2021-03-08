Previous
Next
Two Sparrows by bjywamer
Photo 424

Two Sparrows

Here are only two of the many, many sparrows that visit our bird feeder daily. Amazingly they are already checking out the birdhouses!
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise