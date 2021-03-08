Sign up
Photo 424
Two Sparrows
Here are only two of the many, many sparrows that visit our bird feeder daily. Amazingly they are already checking out the birdhouses!
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
4
Other Favs of Mine
NIKON D5600
8th March 2021 2:59pm
birds
,
sparrows
