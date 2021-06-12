Sign up
Photo 476
Just Down The Road...
This teepee was recently erected just down the road across from the main bar here in Dixon. Don't know if it has anything to do with the bar or not, but it certainly is eye-catching. Beside it is a sign that advertises our local Senior Center.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
Tags
signs
,
teepee
,
montana
