Previous
Next
Showing Off by bjywamer
Photo 562

Showing Off

I thought this Canada Goose appeared to be showing off its feathers as I snapped this photo. Probably just stretching! LOL
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like that chest all stuck out - showing his stuff :)
March 31st, 2022  
Barb ace
@milaniet Thanks for your visit and comment, Milanie! Always appreciated!
March 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise