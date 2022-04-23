Sign up
On The Move...
Every time I stop my truck to try and capture a few photos of the many goats in the field near our home, they scamper away. It's hard to get a photo of a single goat like this. Had to crop some other little goat butts out. LOL BOB
23rd April 2022
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
animals
,
goats
,
livestock
