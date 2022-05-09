Sign up
Photo 575
Simplicity
A typical summer view here in western Montana...
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
rocks
,
flowers
,
scenery
,
montana
