"Don't Even Think About It!" by bjywamer
Photo 578

"Don't Even Think About It!"

That's what this osprey's intense stare seems to be saying to me. lol
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Barb

@bjywamer
Joan Robillard ace
What sad eyes
May 19th, 2022  
