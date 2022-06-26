Previous
Peony Twosome by bjywamer
Photo 592

Peony Twosome

Had to take lots of photos of the pink peonies at the far end of our home. I don't always walk around there to take a look. So glad I did, as they are at their height of blooming. Day Lilies are next!
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Barb

@bjywamer
