Soprano Ukulele

Ken recently finished building this soprano ukulele from a kit a friend invited him to try his hand at. It was partially (only a small portion) begun by someone else, and when it came to us, I was a doubter about Ken's ability to persevere in completing it. It wasn't an easy task, by any means. I am so proud of his accomplishment and the finished product! Now, If I only will be equally committed to learning a few tunes on it! LOL