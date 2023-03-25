Previous
Rooster Planter by bjywamer
Photo 683

Rooster Planter

I asked Ken to make a rooster planter for our next-door neighbor who is always giving us a dozen or more eggs. I think it turned out pretty cute, and she was surprised and pleased when I took it over to her this morning.
Barb

Milanie ace
What a thoughtful gift.
March 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So cute too
March 26th, 2023  
