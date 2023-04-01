Previous
Next
Curious But Not Alarmed by bjywamer
Photo 684

Curious But Not Alarmed

This pretty whitetail doe remained lying there while we stopped our truck to grab several photos. I was thankful she didn't jump up and run off, as would be typical.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise