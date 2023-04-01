Sign up
Photo 684
Curious But Not Alarmed
This pretty whitetail doe remained lying there while we stopped our truck to grab several photos. I was thankful she didn't jump up and run off, as would be typical.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
0
0
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2673
photos
49
followers
70
following
187% complete
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
954
955
956
957
958
338
684
959
Views
0
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st April 2023 10:15am
Privacy
Public
animals
wildlife
deer
montana
