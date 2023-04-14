Previous
Mission Creek In Bison Range by bjywamer
Mission Creek In Bison Range

Mission Mountains in the distance. I love this meandering creek. If visiting in the early morning hours deer of elk can often be seen here.

14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Barb

@bjywamer
amyK ace
Gorgeous scene
April 15th, 2023  
