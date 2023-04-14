Sign up
Photo 689
Mission Creek In Bison Range
Mission Mountains in the distance. I love this meandering creek. If visiting in the early morning hours deer of elk can often be seen here.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Very much appreciated!
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2691
photos
49
followers
70
following
188% complete
View this month »
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
Latest from all albums
688
965
966
967
968
341
689
969
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th April 2023 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
mountains
,
scenery
,
montana
,
creeks
amyK
ace
Gorgeous scene
April 15th, 2023
