Photo 690
Forest Service Gate Mural
Seen just outside of Missoula, Montana
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Very much appreciated!
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2694
photos
49
followers
71
following
189% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
15th April 2023 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
paintings
,
murals
,
montana
Dawn
ace
A lovely mural
April 17th, 2023
