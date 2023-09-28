Previous
Early Morning On The Bison Range by bjywamer
Photo 751

Early Morning On The Bison Range

This was the first photo I took as we began our trip around the bison range. We saw lots of bison and quite a few bucks...both mule deer and a whitetail buck. A very worthwhile few hours!

Many thanks for your views, comments and favs. Always very appreciated!
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful Capture.
October 7th, 2023  
