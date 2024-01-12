Previous
Starling Siblings? by bjywamer
Photo 774

Starling Siblings?

I guess cuddling together helps when the temperatures are well below zero F... These three sat here for the longest time!

12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Barb

Photo Details

